Raiders Seek Reinforcements at Cornerback Ahead of 2025 Season

Las Vegas, NV — The Raiders are facing challenges at cornerback as they prepare for the 2025 NFL season. With training camp coming to an end and the 53-man roster deadline fast approaching, head coach Pete Carroll is reassessing his options in the secondary.

Rookie Darien Porter is among those competing for a starting role, but the cornerbacks as a group struggled during preseason assessments. In a recent practice game, starting quarterback Brock Purdy completed 5 of 7 passing attempts against the Raiders, while backup Mac Jones succeeded with 13 of 16 completions, albeit with an interception.

Pro Football Focus attributed three receptions and 41 yards to cornerback Eric Stokes, which highlights potential weaknesses in the Raiders’ secondary. As the upcoming season approaches, veteran movements across the league could influence the Raiders’ decision-making.

Free-agent pass rusher Matthew Judon recently signed with another team, and cornerback Xavien Howard has joined a new roster as well. With around $35 million in cap space, the Raiders have flexibility in considering player acquisitions.

One name generating interest is Asante Samuel Jr., a former second-round pick and a standout cornerback despite setbacks due to neck and shoulder injuries last season. The uncertainty around his health may be why he remains unsigned. Given Coach Carroll’s preference for taller cornerbacks, Samuel Jr.’s 5-foot-10 frame may factor into the Raiders’ assessment of his fit within the team.

As the preseason continues, Porter appears as a starter on the depth chart, with other players like rookie receiver Jamari Kelly and third-round selection Kevin Richardson vying for significant roles. After a less-than-stellar performance last year, changes to the Raiders’ secondary seem inevitable before the regular season kicks off.

“The situation is fluid,” said Coach Carroll. “We need to see who can handle the workload in a game scenario. We are considering all options as we move forward.”