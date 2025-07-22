Raiders Sign Jamal Adams and JT Woods Ahead of Training Camp

Las Vegas, NV – The Las Vegas Raiders made significant moves on Tuesday, signing safety Jamal Adams and cornerback JT Woods just before the start of training camp.

Adams, a three-time Pro Bowler, joins the Raiders after stints with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He was acquired by Seattle via trade in 2020, during the tenure of current Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. Adams was a standout player early in his career, securing All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2019. However, injuries have plagued him in recent seasons.

After injuries limited Adams to just 15 games over the past three seasons, the Raiders aim to revive his career. “I’m in excellent shape and the healthiest I’ve been in years,” Adams told reporters. He will compete for a spot in the Raiders’ secondary, which may see as many as five new starters from last season.

Cornerback JT Woods, a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, was also signed on Tuesday. Woods struggled to find his footing in the league, playing sparingly over two seasons. He was previously with the Seahawks and Bears before joining the Raiders. The team sees potential in Woods to fill a much-needed role at nickelback.

“The Raiders are adding some veterans prior to camp,” noted NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “Woods has an opportunity to prove himself in a roster competition.” As a former standout at Baylor, Woods had a notable college career, contributing significantly to his team’s successes.

Additionally, the Raiders signed guard Atonio Mafi, a 2023 fifth-round pick who has experience with the New England Patriots. Mafi appeared in five games last season but struggled during training camp, leading to his release. He will compete for a roster spot amid a crowded offensive line.

Alongside these signings, the Raiders also added wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Seth Williams to their roster. Dorsett, a former first-round pick, returns after spending time on various practice squads, while Williams has been with the Jaguars and Cowboys.

These recent signings indicate the Raiders are committed to bolstering their roster ahead of the upcoming season. With training camp set to begin, players are eager to show they belong on the Las Vegas squad.