Sports
Raiders Sign QB Jeff Driskel to Practice Squad Ahead of Season Opener
Las Vegas, NV – The Raiders finalized their practice squad for the upcoming NFL season by signing veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel on Monday, just days before their season opener against the New England Patriots. Alongside Driskel, the team added linebacker Brian Asamoah, while releasing linebacker Matt Jones and safety Trey Taylor to create space.
Driskel, who is entering his eighth NFL season, was a sixth-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 after playing at Louisiana Tech. Throughout his career, he has appeared in games for six different teams, with most recent stints at the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, and others. Driskel has completed 58.6 percent of his career passes, throwing for 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Asamoah, aged 25, was initially selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Over the course of 46 games with the Vikings, he registered 30 tackles without earning a start. The Raiders viewed Asamoah as a valuable addition to strengthen their linebacker group.
Trey Taylor, the seventh-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, played in nine games last season but was released to make room for the new signings. Matt Jones, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Raiders earlier this year, was also let go.
As the Raiders gear up for their game on Sunday against the Patriots, they are hopeful that Driskel can provide solid support, especially with starter Geno Smith and rookie Cam Miller also on the quarterback depth chart.
