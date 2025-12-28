Raiders’ Tre Tucker Set for Key Role Against Giants in Week 17

Las Vegas, NV — The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to face the New York Giants on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET in a critical Week 17 matchup. Tre Tucker, the team’s leading wide receiver, is expected to play a significant role in the game.

Tucker is coming off a rebound performance in Week 16, where he recorded 54 total yards despite the team losing narrowly to the Houston Texans. With one of the starting running backs on the injury report, Tucker may see an increase in touches during the game, making him a player to watch for fantasy managers.

The Raiders have had their challenges this season but showed improvement in their recent offensive performances. Coach Kellen Moore noted the need for players like Tucker to step up, especially given the favorable matchup against the Giants, who struggle in pass defense.

“We need every offensive weapon available to make the most of our chances,” Moore said. “Tre has shown he can deliver key plays when we need them most.”

In addition to Tucker, quarterback Geno Smith will be looking to exploit the Giants’ weaker defensive secondary. The Giants rank poorly in passing yards allowed, which bodes well for the Raiders’ passing game.

The matchup could prove crucial for both teams, as they eye potential playoff implications. For Tucker, this game presents an opportunity to solidify his status as a key offensive player for the Raiders moving forward.

“It’s all about execution,” Tucker said. “I’m ready to help the team and put us in a position to win.”