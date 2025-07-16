Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp

Las Vegas, Nevada — The Raiders have waived quarterback Carter Bradley as they prepare for the upcoming training camp. Bradley had spent the last season on the team’s practice squad after going undrafted from South Alabama in 2024.

Bradley’s release comes as the Raiders revamp their quarterback room ahead of the 2025 season. The team has already cut last season’s Week 1 starter, Gardner Minshew, and added rookie Cam Miller. Aidan O’Connell, last year’s backup, is expected to retain that role unless Miller performs exceptionally well during training camp.

Bradley faced significant challenges in trying to secure a spot on the roster, partly because he was not part of the current coaching staff’s original plans. His family ties, as the son of longtime NFL defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, didn’t appear to help his case this time.

The Raiders’ decision to waive Bradley means they are likely moving forward without him. Despite some hopes of being a practice squad option, his path to a long-term role with the team seems to have closed following this move.

As the Raiders strive to improve their quarterback situation, they face pressure to secure a reliable option given last year’s struggles. Miller’s addition and O’Connell’s experience provide a new foundation for the upcoming season. Fans will be watching closely as training camp unfolds, eager to see how these changes impact the team.