Sports
Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
Las Vegas, Nevada — The Raiders have waived quarterback Carter Bradley as they prepare for the upcoming training camp. Bradley had spent the last season on the team’s practice squad after going undrafted from South Alabama in 2024.
Bradley’s release comes as the Raiders revamp their quarterback room ahead of the 2025 season. The team has already cut last season’s Week 1 starter, Gardner Minshew, and added rookie Cam Miller. Aidan O’Connell, last year’s backup, is expected to retain that role unless Miller performs exceptionally well during training camp.
Bradley faced significant challenges in trying to secure a spot on the roster, partly because he was not part of the current coaching staff’s original plans. His family ties, as the son of longtime NFL defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, didn’t appear to help his case this time.
The Raiders’ decision to waive Bradley means they are likely moving forward without him. Despite some hopes of being a practice squad option, his path to a long-term role with the team seems to have closed following this move.
As the Raiders strive to improve their quarterback situation, they face pressure to secure a reliable option given last year’s struggles. Miller’s addition and O’Connell’s experience provide a new foundation for the upcoming season. Fans will be watching closely as training camp unfolds, eager to see how these changes impact the team.
Recent Posts
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20
- Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
- Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
- Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay
- Hot Weather Takes Center Stage in Hazard, Kentucky
- Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody’s Wedding After Friend’s Tragic Death
- Two Dead as Flash Flooding Hits New Jersey During Storm
- BTS’s Jungkook Returns to Instagram, Gains 2 Million Followers in Less Than 24 Hours
- Tensions Rise Among WWE Stars as The Rock Stirs Controversy
- PFL Champion Timur Khizriev Hospitalized After Being Shot in Dagestan
- Man of Steel Surges Back as New Superman Release Impresses
- Star-Studded Cast Announced for Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar
- House of the Dragon Season 2 Struggles at 2025 Emmys
- Bengal Law Expands Car Accident Services in Deltona
- Candy Crush Maker King to Cut 200 Jobs in Major Layoff