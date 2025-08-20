Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat

DALLAS, Texas — Scattered showers could provide relief in North Texas this week after a hot start. Following consecutive days of temperatures reaching 100 degrees, meteorologists predict a weak front will bring a chance of rain starting Wednesday.

The high temperature for Monday was 100 degrees, with another day of similar heat on Tuesday. While temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be slightly cooler, levels will remain in the middle to upper 90s. High humidity could make it feel like three digits again, prompting another heat advisory.

According to weather forecasts, the chances of rain will increase to about 10%-20% on Wednesday morning, with storms likely forming after sunrise. The most significant storm activity is anticipated in the afternoon and evening.

A weak cold front arriving midweek will help generate isolated showers and thunderstorms. Meteorologists warn that while rain is possible, storms will be scattered, and temperatures will fall only slightly, remaining in the low to mid 90s.

“It’s August in Texas, so expect variability. Some storms could bring lightning and brief heavy rainfall,” said a meteorologist from WFAA. “A Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday as the heat index climbs into the lower-100s, so please take necessary precautions.”

Additionally, an Air Quality Alert (Ozone Action Day) is set for Wednesday for Dallas and Fort Worth, indicating higher pollution levels. Highs are expected to stay in the mid-90s through the weekend, with cooler temperatures potentially moving in next week, along with another chance of rain.

Those with outdoor plans are advised to monitor the weather closely as the week progresses.