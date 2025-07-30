Sports
Rain Delays White Sox Game, Houser Scratch Fuels Trade Speculation
CHICAGO, IL — The start of the Chicago White Sox game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday has been delayed due to approaching storms, the team announced via social media early in the afternoon.
The game was originally scheduled for a 1:10 p.m. Central time start but has not yet received a new estimated start time. This matchup is the last game of the series, with the White Sox seeking a decisive win after splitting the previous two games.
In a surprising decision, the White Sox have scratched right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser from his starting role, instead opting for Tyler Alexander. Manager Will Venable explained the switch, citing Houser’s potential trade as a reason for the change. “We were transparent with him about the market and the potential for a trade. It was in everyone’s best interest to switch starters today,” Venable said.
Houser, who has been performing well since joining Chicago, currently holds a 2.10 ERA across 11 starts. The team is actively looking to trade him as the deadline approaches. Houser’s impressive performance had raised interest among several teams, making his absence on the mound notable. Details about his potential trade status remain unclear as of now.
Tyler Alexander, the new starter, has been effective out of the bullpen, with a solid ERA of 2.12. “We expect him to give us some length today, with others stepping in as needed,” Venable mentioned.
This delay is significant for the White Sox, who have been deemed sellers amid a challenging season. As the trade deadline nears, all eyes will be on the team to see if more moves will be made soon. Fans are anxious to see how these changes will unfold as storms loom over the ballpark.
