Rain Impacts Copa Libertadores Matches in Argentina

Liniers, Argentina — Heavy rain is expected tonight to disrupt Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana matches involving Racing, Vélez, and Huracán.

With a severe weather alert in place for the Greater Buenos Aires area, the three teams are aiming to secure their spots in the quarterfinals under challenging conditions. The National Meteorological Service announced a high likelihood of intense rain, with projections of 40 to 70 percent probability starting early in the day.

Vélez will host Fortaleza at José Amalfitani Stadium around 7 PM, the peak time for rain. Earlier in the afternoon, Racing will also play at the Cilindro, both striving to advance in the tournament.

The heavy rainfall has raised concerns about field conditions, prompting CONMEBOL to allow fans to bring small, non-pointed umbrellas into the stadium. The organization stressed the importance of maintaining proper ball movement and safe access to the grounds for supporters.

Racing’s and Vélez’s lineups might be affected; both teams could opt for their fastest players to adjust to the wet field. Experienced defender Guillermo Barros Schelotto decided to field Imanol Machuca to leverage speed in this challenging environment.

As the games approach, predictions indicate that conditions might slightly improve by nightfall, although uncertainty remains high. CONMEBOL’s regulations allow referees to temporarily suspend matches if weather conditions worsen, with a decision to be made up to 45 minutes before determining if the game can continue within a 24-hour window.

This situation recalls a similar incident in November 2018 when a Libertadores final between Boca and River was postponed due to heavy rain.