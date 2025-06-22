Rain Interrupts Final Day of Test, Bangladesh Misses Victory

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Rain forced an early lunch on the final day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday, frustrating Bangladesh’s hopes of pushing for a rare victory away from home.

Just 80 minutes of play was possible before the showers began, stopping what looked to be an exciting final day. With dark clouds looming and covers in place, the umpires called for an early break.

Bangladesh, which has won only seven of its 66 away tests, seemed to be in control at 177-3 in its second innings, leading by 187 runs. They extended the score to 237 for four before the rain hit. The lone wicket to fall that morning was Mushfiqur Rahim, who was run out for 49 while trying to reach his half-century.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto stood firm at 89 not out, demonstrating poise as he guided his team into a strong position. However, as the rain intensified, their hopes for an outright win dwindled.

Bangladesh ultimately declared at 285-6, with Shanto scoring a remarkable century, becoming one of only 15 players to score centuries in both innings of a test match on two occasions. The statement came just as their prospects seemed bright.

Despite leading by 251 runs, the team played conservatively, a decision that might be regretted. “We wanted to declare early but rain forced us to rethink,” Shanto said.

On the opposing side, Sri Lanka faced challenges but managed to hold their ground, showcasing strong bowling performances from Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam. Nayeem dismissed key batsman Pathum Nissanka, while Taijul took out three top-order players, raising doubts about Bangladesh’s strategy.

“We had our opportunities but failed to make most of them,” Sri Lanka’s captain Dhananjaya de Silva noted. Sri Lanka’s preparations will now shift toward the second test in Colombo.

The day had special significance for Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews, who bid farewell to international cricket. He received heartfelt tributes from both teammates and opponents, reflecting on his career highlights, including leading Sri Lanka to victory in England in 2014.

“It’s sad to walk away but the love I have received from everyone is truly amazing,” Mathews shared.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will join the Bangladesh team for the next match, adding depth to their spin attack.