News
Rain Showers to Clear Out by Thursday Afternoon in Baltimore Area
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Scattered drizzle will continue overnight, gradually tapering through Thursday morning. The weather forecast indicates that clouds will slowly break, allowing for some sunshine and warmer temperatures later in the day.
The forecast shows that high temperatures will rise into the 80s after a period of cooler weather. Thursday morning is expected to bring damp conditions, especially early on, before transitioning to clearer skies by the afternoon.
The recent pattern of dreary weather can be attributed to a low-pressure system and a stalled front to the east, which has kept winds from the northeast and trapped moisture in the area. Meteorologists suggest that while a few light showers may linger into the morning, significant rain should clear out well before noon.
Temperatures are projected to start in the 60s overnight and move into the 70s after 10:00 AM, approaching near 80 degrees by Thursday afternoon. Areas like Hagerstown and Gaithersburg can expect highs of 82 and 80 degrees, respectively.
While the eastern shore regions are also likely to reach the 80s, Ocean City may remain cooler due to persistent breezes off the water, which could contribute to higher wave activity.
Looking ahead, the seven-day forecast indicates a warming trend, with warmer temperatures in the 80s expected for the upcoming days and mostly dry conditions for Friday and Saturday. A slight chance for showers can appear on Sunday, but forecasters are not concerned about significant impacts during local events, including the Ravens game.
As the weather continues to shift, residents are encouraged to stay updated with any changes in conditions that may affect their plans.
Recent Posts
- Rain Showers to Clear Out by Thursday Afternoon in Baltimore Area
- Fed Rate Cut Expected Amid Uncertain Inflation Targets
- Dogecoin ETF Approval Could Ignite Market Surge
- Royal Caribbean Cancels All Stops at Labadee, Haiti Through Spring 2026
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting with Son’s Film Anemone
- Facebook to Begin Payments in User Data Settlement
- Tommy Fleetwood Celebrates Tour Championship Win Amid Family Health Crisis
- Ryder Cup T-Shirt Sparks Controversy Over Silhouette Resemblance to McIlroy
- Coastal Hazards Advisory Issued for Northampton and Accomack Counties
- Astrological Forecast: What September 11 Holds for Every Zodiac Sign
- James McAvoy Punched in Toronto Bar After Film Festival Premiere
- Leroy Carter Set to Debut for All Blacks Against Springboks
- Gen V Season 2 Teaser Reveals Black Noir’s Return
- David Bowie’s Archive Opens for Public Viewing at V&A
- Violence and Silence: The Struggle for Faith in a Troubling World
- Nepal’s Youth Uprising Forces Prime Minister to Resign Amid Chaos
- Jimmy Carter Documentary Set for Release on 101st Birthday
- Giants Stick with Russell Wilson as Starting Quarterback for Week 2
- Mariners’ Offense Soars Amid Fan’s Lighthearted Witch Request
- Donovan Solano Joins Texas Rangers After Mariners Release