Rain Showers to Clear Out by Thursday Afternoon in Baltimore Area

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Scattered drizzle will continue overnight, gradually tapering through Thursday morning. The weather forecast indicates that clouds will slowly break, allowing for some sunshine and warmer temperatures later in the day.

The forecast shows that high temperatures will rise into the 80s after a period of cooler weather. Thursday morning is expected to bring damp conditions, especially early on, before transitioning to clearer skies by the afternoon.

The recent pattern of dreary weather can be attributed to a low-pressure system and a stalled front to the east, which has kept winds from the northeast and trapped moisture in the area. Meteorologists suggest that while a few light showers may linger into the morning, significant rain should clear out well before noon.

Temperatures are projected to start in the 60s overnight and move into the 70s after 10:00 AM, approaching near 80 degrees by Thursday afternoon. Areas like Hagerstown and Gaithersburg can expect highs of 82 and 80 degrees, respectively.

While the eastern shore regions are also likely to reach the 80s, Ocean City may remain cooler due to persistent breezes off the water, which could contribute to higher wave activity.

Looking ahead, the seven-day forecast indicates a warming trend, with warmer temperatures in the 80s expected for the upcoming days and mostly dry conditions for Friday and Saturday. A slight chance for showers can appear on Sunday, but forecasters are not concerned about significant impacts during local events, including the Ravens game.

As the weather continues to shift, residents are encouraged to stay updated with any changes in conditions that may affect their plans.