Rain Threatens to Ground B-2 Bomber Flyover at Rose Parade

Pasadena, California — The annual Rose Parade faced an unprecedented threat on New Year’s morning with rain forcing a delay of the U.S. Air Force‘s B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flyover. This marks the first time in two decades that weather could prevent the iconic aircraft from participating.

As the parade unfolded, cloudy skies and rain hindered visibility, preventing the B-2 from conducting its traditional flyover at the start of the event. U.S. Air Force officials announced, “Due to the inclement weather in Pasadena causing a low (cloud) ceiling, the B-2 Spirit could not conduct its scheduled flyover for the Rose Parade,” stated Joanna Bachtel, spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force 509th Bomb Wing.

Typically, the B-2 performs two precision flyovers on January 1: one for the Rose Parade and another for the Rose Bowl game. Nonetheless, Air Force officials remained hopeful about the flyover during halftime of the Rose Bowl, as rain began to clear shortly after the parade began. Bachtel added, “We are doing everything in our power to make the Rose Bowl game flyover happen if weather permits.”

As the rain gradually subsided, attendees looked forward to an afternoon flyover. By noon, Air Force teams noted that conditions appeared “promising” for the B-2’s appearance during the game’s halftime. Many fans expressed disappointment at missing the initial flyover but remained hopeful for the game.

The B-2, which flew from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, is an essential component of military tradition and capabilities. Col. Joshua D. Wiitala, commander of the 509th Bomb Wing, described the mission as a rare opportunity to connect with the American public and showcase the Air Force’s capabilities. Despite experiencing rain delays, the B-2 finally soared over the Rose Bowl around 3 p.m., shortly after Indiana University took a 17-0 lead against Alabama in the game.

Throughout its 30-year operational history, the B-2 has become a hallmark of the Rose Parade, consistently awing spectators with its stealthy presence over Colorado Boulevard. However, its absence in 2023, due to a safety-related grounding of the entire fleet, marked a significant interruption in this tradition.

Despite the disappointment of the morning, Arnold Gomez, a parade attendee from Watts, noted, “You’d think it’s so high-tech a little rain won’t hurt it. Even if we just hear it, it would have been okay.” Now, many remain optimistic for a successful flyover during the ensuing game.