Rain Threatens Jacksonville’s Weekend Events and Jaguars Game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend in Jacksonville, rain may disrupt both the Christmas parade on Saturday and the Jaguars game on Sunday. The latest weather reports from Exact Track 4D predict that the heaviest rainfall will likely remain south of EverBank Stadium during the Jags game, offering some relief to attendees.

For those heading to the Christmas parade on Saturday, rain gear will be essential. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day, with the heaviest rain hitting the area Saturday night. As of 6 a.m. Friday, temperatures in Jacksonville were around 41 degrees, feeling even colder due to wind chill. Most regions in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia recorded temperatures in the low 40s and 30s.

While initial wind gusts are manageable, they are expected to intensify as the weekend progresses, increasing the likelihood of localized flooding due to the sudden influx of rain. The heaviest rainfall is forecast for Saturday evening into the night, posing potential challenges for travel and event plans. By Sunday morning, forecasters indicate that most of the intense rainfall will have moved south of downtown with a possible break by lunchtime, although scattered showers could linger.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor News4JAX’s Exact Track 4D radar for updates as the weekend approaches. Additionally, those who capture weather-related photos or videos are invited to share them with the station.