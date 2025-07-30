News
Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Kansas City This Week
KANSAS CITY, MO — Rain and thunderstorms are likely to hit Kansas City on Wednesday, with the possibility of flash flooding as well. The stormy weather will follow a series of hot days leading up to the mid-week.
Tonight, the weather is mostly clear and mild with temperatures expected to drop to around 72 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph. However, as Wednesday approaches, the chance of rain increases significantly, with thunderstorms predicted throughout the day.
The anticipated high temperature for Wednesday is 86 degrees, but a heat index could make it feel as hot as 100 to 105 degrees. Wind speeds will change to a mix of south and northeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Looking ahead to Thursday, rain may linger into the morning, leading to cooler temperatures with a high of 77 degrees. Winds are projected to be from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Residents can stay updated with severe weather alerts using the KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield app, which acts as a NOAA Emergency Weather Radio. This app provides critical updates about potentially life-threatening weather events.
