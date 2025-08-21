News
Rainbow Crosswalk Removal in Orlando Sparks Concerns in St. Petersburg
Orlando, Florida – A rainbow crosswalk near the Pulse nightclub memorial was removed overnight, prompting concerns among St. Petersburg city leaders and LGBTQ+ advocates that similar actions could occur in their city.
The removal occurred after the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) effectively banned pavement art this summer. The affected crosswalk is at the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting, where 49 people lost their lives in June 2016.
Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, president of St. Pete Pride, expressed his devastation over the incident. “It is something that could happen here in the Tampa Bay area, and we have to be prepared for it. What does that look like for us? How are we ready to continue the fight?” he stated in an interview.
On Wednesday, St. Petersburg officials sent a letter to FDOT requesting exemption for five street art installations, including Pride-themed and University of South Florida crosswalks. Green-Calisch noted concerns that similar removals could happen swiftly, just as they did in Orlando.
Advocates in St. Petersburg have also initiated a petition titled “Save Our Street Murals,” which has gathered over 3,000 signatures. “Art has been this powerful force to remind us that we are not alone. And if they were unaware how powerful art was, they would not be trying to cover it up,” Green-Calisch added.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer stated that the state was behind the removal and that the city had not been notified beforehand. Following the removal, some artists took to the streets, chalking the crosswalk in rainbow colors to reclaim the lost symbol.
