The Rainmaker Debuts to Strong Ratings Across Multiple Platforms

Los Angeles, CA — The new legal drama series, The Rainmaker, has made a strong impression since its debut, garnering 2.2 million viewers within its first three days. The show premiered on August 22, 2025, as a simulcast across five networks and Peacock, marking it as the most-viewed original series premiere in the Versant portfolio since Syfy‘s Resident Alien launched in 2021.

According to data from Versant, The Rainmaker is officially the number one scripted cable original series premiere on linear TV in 2025. It attracted 39% more viewers than TNT‘s Librarians: Next Chapter, the second-ranked series. However, this year’s scripted premieres on cable have not matched the quantity seen in previous years.

The series has reached a total of 6.3 million viewers on linear TV to date. The Rainmaker, adapted from John Grisham‘s novel, airs on USA Network at 10 p.m. and is produced by Lionsgate and Blumhouse. Showrunner Michael Seitzman leads the cast, which includes Milo Callaghan as Rudy Baylor, who faces off against courtroom veteran Leo Drummond, played by John Slattery.

Rudy’s journey is accompanied by his boss, played by Lana Parrilla, and their paralegal, as they uncover conspiracies linked to a client’s death. The series was granted a series order by NBCUniversal‘s cable network in June 2024 and has since been a product of Seitzman’s six-year effort to adapt the book for television.

The production team, which includes Jason Richman and executive producers Jason Blum and David Gernert, aims to bring a captivating legal adventure to the screen. As this series continues its run, its ratings success highlights the sustained interest in well-crafted legal dramas on television.