News
Rainy Labor Day Weekend Expected in North Texas
DALLAS, Texas — North Texas residents should prepare for an active weather pattern this Labor Day weekend, with showers and thunderstorms expected, particularly on Saturday and Sunday morning. Meteorologists forecast a 60% chance of rain and storms on Saturday, with heavy downpours possible.
The highest likelihood of rain will occur on Sunday morning, according to FOX 4 Weather. While rain will likely taper off by midday Sunday, the potential for flooding remains a concern in some areas due to anticipated heavy rainfall.
Adrienne Vonn from NBC 5 emphasizes the need to stay vigilant with outdoor plans, advising residents to keep an eye on weather radar updates. Sunday is expected to bring an 80% chance of rain, while Labor Day looks to be partly sunny with only a 20% chance of isolated showers.
Temperature forecasts show highs in the low 80s over the weekend, well below the seasonal averages for this time of year. Labor Day will see a slight increase in temperatures, reaching the upper 80s.
The weather may affect many plans, with football season approaching and outdoor activities scheduled. Meteorologist Kylie Capps noted the unusual weather setup, suggesting that while rain may interrupt some weekend plans, cooler temperatures could provide a welcome relief from summer heat.
As the weekend progresses, it appears the drier weather will return on Tuesday and Wednesday, with slim rain chances expected later next week. For now, residents are urged to remain cautious and prepared for changing conditions this Labor Day weekend.
Recent Posts
- Stan Lee Reflects on Controversial Death of Gwen Stacy
- Monterey County Fair Opens Thursday with Concerts and New Food Options
- Walter Family Set for Season 3 Amid Cliffhanger
- Dylan Moore Returns to Rangers, Seeks New Beginning
- Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State