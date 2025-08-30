Rainy Labor Day Weekend Expected in North Texas

DALLAS, Texas — North Texas residents should prepare for an active weather pattern this Labor Day weekend, with showers and thunderstorms expected, particularly on Saturday and Sunday morning. Meteorologists forecast a 60% chance of rain and storms on Saturday, with heavy downpours possible.

The highest likelihood of rain will occur on Sunday morning, according to FOX 4 Weather. While rain will likely taper off by midday Sunday, the potential for flooding remains a concern in some areas due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

Adrienne Vonn from NBC 5 emphasizes the need to stay vigilant with outdoor plans, advising residents to keep an eye on weather radar updates. Sunday is expected to bring an 80% chance of rain, while Labor Day looks to be partly sunny with only a 20% chance of isolated showers.

Temperature forecasts show highs in the low 80s over the weekend, well below the seasonal averages for this time of year. Labor Day will see a slight increase in temperatures, reaching the upper 80s.

The weather may affect many plans, with football season approaching and outdoor activities scheduled. Meteorologist Kylie Capps noted the unusual weather setup, suggesting that while rain may interrupt some weekend plans, cooler temperatures could provide a welcome relief from summer heat.

As the weekend progresses, it appears the drier weather will return on Tuesday and Wednesday, with slim rain chances expected later next week. For now, residents are urged to remain cautious and prepared for changing conditions this Labor Day weekend.