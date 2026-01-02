Sports
Rakocevic Aims for Redemption Against Sydney Kings
Adelaide, Australia – Nick Rakocevic is determined to help the Adelaide 36ers avenge their earlier losses to the Sydney Kings as they prepare for a rematch this week. Rakocevic, celebrating his 28th birthday on Wednesday, was sidelined during the previous contests against the Kings, and as the team gears up for the game on Friday, he feels a sense of responsibility to contribute.
In the last three games since returning from suspension, Rakocevic has averaged 12 points and 9.7 rebounds, including back-to-back double-doubles against Illawarra and Cairns. Reflecting on his absence during the last meeting with the Kings, he said, “Obviously I felt bad that I let the team down, and I wasn’t able to play that game, so I wanted to make sure that at least the next two games that I came out, you know, they felt my presence.”
Rakocevic has become an emotional leader on the court, showing his passion for both his teammates and the city of Adelaide. He acknowledges, however, that he must manage his intensity more effectively. “I’m always gonna go all out,” he explained, “but I feel like… just not reacting to things… that was really the only thing that me and Coach talked about was kind of just staying focused on what’s important.”
The match will be significant for the 36ers, who currently lead the Hungry Jack’s NBL ladder with 17 wins out of 21 games. They look to break a streak, as the Kings are the only team they haven’t defeated this season. Rakocevic remained focused, stating, “I think we just need to keep being us… we just need to come prepared, the same way like we’re playing anybody else.”
The game is set for Friday night at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, and fans are encouraged to catch the action either in person or via ESPN on Kayo or Disney+ if they can’t make it to the sold-out venue. Rakocevic is looking forward to starting the new year with a victory over Sydney.
