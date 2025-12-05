Raleigh Forecasts Low Snowfall Amid La Niña’s Influence This Winter

Raleigh, North Carolina – As La Niña conditions are likely to persist this winter, the WRAL Severe Weather Center predicts an above-average chance for below-average snowfall in central North Carolina. The expected snowfall is between 1 to 3 inches, notably less than the normal range of 5 to 6 inches.

Recent forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) suggest a 54% chance of below-average snowfall from December to February. In fact, 64% of winters influenced by La Niña in Raleigh have resulted in lower than usual snowfall.

Although this winter may bring less snow, Raleigh has a rich history of memorable snowfalls. One notable event was the winter of 1783-1784, known as the ‘Hard Winter.’ It came after the eruption of the Icelandic volcano Laki, which contributed to a bitter cold and dry fog across North America.

More recent history features January 25, 2000, when Raleigh experienced a monumental storm dubbed ‘Snowmageddon.’ This storm lasted all day and left behind massive snowdrifts, with disruptions from power outages affecting residents for weeks.

On January 3, 2002, another significant snowfall blanketed the Triangle, bringing in 10.8 inches of snow. Then-Governor Mike Easley urged residents to stay at home and enjoy the winter conditions with family, as the storm caused power outages and travel difficulties.

In December 2010, Raleigh celebrated a winter storm that delivered more than 12 inches of snow, creating a beautiful white Christmas scene across the region. Similarly, in February 2014, a powerful nor’easter impacted the area, with Raleigh recording 3.3 inches and capturing viral images of residents navigating snowy streets.

Another substantial storm hit on December 9, 2018, dumping up to 11 inches across parts of the Triangle before turning to rain and affecting approximately 200,000 people who lost power. Despite traffic troubles posed by icy streets, the winter backdrop remained picturesque.

Raleigh recently broke a three-year streak without measurable snowfall on January 10, 2025, with .7 inches recorded at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, marking the end of a 1,076-day drought. This stretch was just shy of the longest recorded period without snow, which lasted 1,164 days and ended on February 19, 1993.