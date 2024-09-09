Health
Raleigh Woman Receives Rabies Shots After Raccoon Intrusion
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh woman has been advised to receive rabies shots following an unexpected encounter with a raccoon that entered her home through the dog door on August 29.
The woman reported that she was asleep upstairs when she was awakened by a disturbance. Upon investigation, she discovered food strewn across the floor and two broken glasses.
To her surprise, she found a raccoon in her living room, which quickly darted behind a chair. The woman hoped the raccoon would exit through the same route it entered. However, as it approached the front door, she decided to intervene.
Equipped with surgical gloves and metal mesh gloves, she attempted to grab the raccoon by the scruff of its neck. Unfortunately, the raccoon responded aggressively, nipping and scratching her hand despite her protective gear.
The woman regretted her decision, stating, “I should have just called animal control, locked myself in a room.” After the raccoon fled, she treated her wounds and sought medical assistance at the emergency room, where she received her first round of rabies shots.
As the raccoon’s health status remains unknown, the incident serves as a reminder of the prevalent rabies cases reported in multiple North Carolina counties this summer involving various animals, including raccoons and foxes.
