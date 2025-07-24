Ralph Lauren Launches Oak Bluffs Collection Celebrating Black Heritage

NEW YORK, NY — Ralph Lauren has revealed its newest initiative, the Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection, set to launch globally on July 24, 2025. This limited-edition collection honors Oak Bluffs, a town on Martha’s Vineyard known for its historic significance to Black culture.

The initiative continues Ralph Lauren’s commitment to celebrating Black communities. It follows a previous collaboration with Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, which focused on collegiate-inspired apparel. The Oak Bluffs collection features nautical-themed clothing and accessories that reflect the heritage of the coastal town.

Among the collection’s standout items are a twill jacket and embroidered sport caps in classic colors. Designed by alumni from Morehouse and Spelman, the apparel combines collegiate style with elements that celebrate the town’s rich history.

“This collection is about more than a charming coastal town; it’s a story of the American dream,” said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer. “Oak Bluffs’ unique history, traditions, and sense of community inspire me and resonate with the search for freedom and joy.”

The campaign showcases stories from Oak Bluffs, directed by Cole Brown and photographed by Nadine Ijewere. A documentary titled “A Portrait of the American Dream: Oak Bluffs” will premiere on YouTube alongside the collection’s launch. It explores the community’s rich heritage and will be featured at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 8, 2025.

The Oak Bluffs collection will be available on the Ralph Lauren website, the Ralph Lauren App, and in select stores, including Morehouse and Spelman College bookstores. Prices will range from $95 for accessories to $495 for exclusive apparel.

Ralph Lauren’s efforts include partnerships with local organizations to support cultural preservation and educational initiatives, reaffirming the brand’s dedication to honoring Black culture and history.