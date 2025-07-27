Entertainment
Ralph Macchio Pushes Movie Release After Cobra Kai Finale
LOS ANGELES, CA — Ralph Macchio is returning to the big screen in the movie Karate Kid: Legends, but he fought hard to schedule its release after the final season of Cobra Kai. The timing is crucial for preserving the emotional arcs developed over seven years.
In a recent interview, Macchio expressed his commitment to the franchise. He said, “I was screaming constantly every day: ‘This movie has to come out after the show finishes.’” The film, which stars both Macchio and Jackie Chan, was initially slated for a December 13, 2024 release.
Wrapping up Cobra Kai, which ran for six seasons, Macchio traveled to Montreal to begin filming Legends. He argued that releasing the movie before the show concluded would confuse fans regarding the timeline of their favorite characters.
The rescheduling of the film’s debut allows for both Cobra Kai and Legends to synergize in storytelling. It also ensures that the hype from the series draws more spectators to the big screen.
Macchio believes the legacy of Daniel LaRusso transcends beyond just a role. He emphasized that timing Legends following Cobra Kai helps bridge the saga instead of breaking it.
Unlike many actors who might simply promote their projects, Macchio’s approach reflects his deep concern for the audience’s experience and respect for the source material. Fans can currently watch Cobra Kai on Netflix, while Karate Kid: Legends awaits its streaming debut.
