Business
2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX Returns with 777 Horsepower and New Features
DETROIT, MI — Stellantis is reviving the Ram 1500 SRT TRX for 2027, boasting a powerful supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that generates 777 horsepower. This marks a 75-horsepower increase over the previous TRX model, which was last seen in production.
The new TRX, set to hit the market in the second half of 2026, aims to deliver thrilling performance with a 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 118 mph. Ram officials tout it as the most powerful street-legal, gas-powered pickup truck ever.
“We started 2025 with a simple rallying cry—three words and three letters: ‘The Last Tenth’ and LFG,” said Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis. “SRT doesn’t limbo; we high-jump—and 721 wasn’t going to cut it. 777 horsepower? That’s the mark.”
The TRX will feature a TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission and a BorgWarner transfer case, which provides full-time four-wheel drive. The rear axle is a Dana 60, equipped with full-float shafts and an electronic locking differential.
The truck retains its rugged appearance, rolling on 35-inch BFGoodrich tires and utilizing adaptive Bilstein shocks that adjust mid-air for smoother landings. Ram has priced the new TRX starting at $102,590 after destination fees.
This model also introduces the Bloodshot Night Edition, featuring unique design elements such as a black-painted upper half and a red hood stripe. The special package includes beadlock-capable wheels, adding to its off-road capabilities.
As Ram re-establishes the TRX nameplate, the automaker has acknowledged its aim to boost brand visibility and appeal through high-performance vehicles. The new TRX is viewed as a critical component of Ram’s strategy to attract buyers and grow sales.
Deliveries of the new Ram 1500 SRT TRX will commence in late 2026, signaling a significant step in the brand’s evolution.
