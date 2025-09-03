Rami Malek Spotted at U.S. Open with Anna Wintour

New York City, NY — Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek was seen mingling with renowned personalities during the 2025 U.S. Open. Malek sat next to Anna Wintour, the outgoing editor-in-chief of Vogue, while enjoying the men’s singles fourth round match on September 1 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The match showcased a thrilling contest as Felix Auger-Aliassime triumphed over Andrey Rublev in straight sets. The two actors were spotted enjoying the match from their seats, adding a touch of celebrity glamour to the tennis event.

Rami Malek, who recently gained acclaim for his film work, was also seen engaging in conversation with fellow actor Jeremy Allen White, who sat a few rows ahead. White flew to New York after attending the premiere of his film, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, at the Telluride Film Festival. The movie has generated buzz, maintaining a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on early reviews.

This outing marks a moment of collaboration and celebration within the entertainment community, with several high-profile celebrities attending major cultural events during the same period. Malek’s presence at the U.S. Open not only highlights the intersection of sports and entertainment but also the camaraderie among stars.

As fans continue to savor the excitement of the U.S. Open, Malek and Wintour’s appearance reminds everyone that the rivalry on the tennis court can be just as riveting as the dynamics of Hollywood.