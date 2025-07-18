Entertainment
Rami Malek Stars in New Thriller ‘The Amateur’ Now on Hulu
LOS ANGELES, CA — Hulu has released a new action thriller titled “The Amateur,” featuring Rami Malek as CIA cryptographer Charlie Heller. The film explores Charlie’s life after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack, prompting him to seek revenge.
Despite being marketed as a blockbuster, the film underperformed at the box office, grossing only $96 million and receiving mixed reviews from critics. While reviewers labeled it “lackluster” and “servicable at best,” audience reactions tell a different story. Viewers rated the film 88% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars.
In “The Amateur,” Charlie Heller, portrayed by Malek, is a mild-mannered desk worker who becomes involved with field agent Jackson O'Brien, nicknamed “The Bear,” played by Jon Bernthal. Following the tragic death of his wife, played by Rachel Brosnahan, Charlie leverages his connections to hunt down her killers.
Before embarking on his mission, Charlie undergoes training at “The Farm” under Colonel Robert Henderson, portrayed by Laurence Fishburne. Henderson notes Charlie’s proficiency in certain skills but doubts his capacity to kill, a judgement quickly challenged when Charlie is given the order to eliminate by his boss.
Critics have drawn comparisons between “The Amateur” and previous action films, specifically mentioning its basis on Robert Littell‘s 1981 novel of the same name. Despite criticisms, many audience members praise the film, describing it as smart, fun, and highlighting Malek’s performance.
Overall, although “The Amateur” may not redefine the genre, it still delivers enough excitement for action-thriller enthusiasts. As one viewer put it, “Fantastic. Highly recommended.”
