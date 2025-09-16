Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Foot Injury After Week 2 Victory

LOS ANGELES — Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed he tore his plantar fascia during his team’s 33-19 victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

McVay disclosed his injury on the “Coach McVay Show” on Monday night. While he did not specify exactly when the injury occurred, he mentioned it happened while he called a timeout, causing him to pull up awkwardly.

“Foot’s good,” said McVay. “I did tear my plantar fascia, so yeah. Well, that’s a good thing, because I guess it allows you to heal a little faster. But I was being dramatic, limping around towards the end of the game, but the MRI confirmed I did that.”

The plantar fascia is a thick band of tissue that runs along the bottom of the foot. Despite his injury, McVay, 39, expressed optimism about his condition. “Good news is I’m not playing. I’m just on the sidelines watching, so if I have a little cool limp to add some swag, then you’ll know why,” he added.

It remains unclear how long McVay will be affected by the injury, and he did not mention whether he would be wearing a walking boot during his recovery. McVay has been known for his energetic coaching style, often sprinting to converse with referees or celebrating with players.

The Rams, currently 2-0, are set to face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.