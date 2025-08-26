Rams Cut Rookie Paul After Preseason Disappointment

Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Rams made tough decisions during cutdown day, releasing rookie running back Paul, who they drafted in the fifth round just four months ago. Team officials announced the move on Tuesday, surprising many fans.

Paul, a standout prospect from Ole Miss, faced challenges that hindered his progress on the team. Despite his talent, an injury setback caused him to fall behind fellow athletes, and ultimately, he was unable to secure a spot on the roster.

In the third preseason game, Paul played deep into the contest, where only reserve players were on the field. This performance indicated he was low on the depth chart throughout the summer, raising concerns among fans about his future with the team.

Rams supporters expressed outrage over the decision to cut Paul before he had the opportunity to play a regular-season snap. Many took to social media to voice their disappointment, feeling that the rookie deserved more time to prove himself.

While the Rams could potentially sign Paul to their practice squad, there is a risk he may be claimed off waivers by another team. Fans eagerly await updates on his status as the season approaches.