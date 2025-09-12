Rams Edge Texans 24-20 in Season Opener at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the 2025 NFL season with a hard-fought 24-20 victory over the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the Rams, completing 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown. Despite concerns about his back health leading up to the game, Stafford proved he could manage the pressure, sealing the win with a late-game pass to Puka Nacua.

“He did what he needed to do to keep us in the game,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “He showed leadership and composure, which are crucial for us moving forward.”

With the victory, the Rams improved their chances of making the playoffs for a third consecutive year. They aim to defend their NFC West title, a feat they have not achieved since 2017-2018, and face a challenging lineup this season.

In their first four games, the Rams will meet all four teams from the AFC South, including the Texans, which opens the door for potential early-season momentum. The matchup was particularly exciting, as the Texans were also looking to bounce back after a shaky 2024 season.

The Rams’ solid offensive line played a key role in their success, allowing Stafford the time he needed to connect with eight different receivers throughout the game. Nacua was a standout, catching nearly half of Stafford’s completions.

The Rams defense showed up too, helping to contain the Texans’ offensive efforts and limiting Houston’s running game. “It’s crucial for us to get off to a strong start,” linebacker Bobby Wagner stated. “This win puts us on the right path.”

Next week, the Rams will face a tougher opponent, as they take on the Baltimore Ravens. The team is determined to build on this opening game and improve the scorelines as the season progresses.