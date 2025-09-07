Sports
Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams are looking to clinch a playoff spot for the third consecutive year as the 2025 NFL season begins this Sunday. They will kick off their campaign against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.
After finishing with a 10-6 record in the past two seasons, the Rams hope to elevate their performance with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the charge. The team also boasts star wide receiver Davante Adams and a defense that’s expected to rank among the top in the league due to its formidable pass rush.
In the early weeks, the Rams will face an uphill battle. While they will be matched against teams from the AFC South, including three of those games scheduled within the first four weeks, they also have to contend with strong opponents like the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions later in the season.
The NFC West remains a competitive division, with the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals all poised to make their own playoff pushes. The Rams are keen to defend their division title, seeking to repeat as champions for the first time since the 2017-2018 seasons.
“We have a strong roster, but we know the road won’t be easy,” Rams head coach Sean McVay commented. “Every game counts, and we need to seize those early opportunities to build momentum.”
This season, the Rams are aware they must start strong, avoiding the pitfall of slow starts they’ve experienced in previous seasons. Experts suggest that the health of key players, particularly Stafford’s back, will play a crucial role in the team’s journey.
The game against the Texans will be aired nationally on CBS, preceded by the broadcast duo of Kevin Harlan and Trent Green. Fans can also stream the matchup via CBS’s streaming service.
As anticipation builds for the season opener, Rams fans are ready to see if their team can overcome obstacles and start 2025 on a positive note.
