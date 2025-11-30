Rams Eye Key Receiver as Super Bowl Comparisons Heat Up

Los Angeles, CA – The 9-2 Los Angeles Rams are enjoying a strong season, thanks in part to their veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and a solid defense. However, the similarities between this year and their 2021 Super Bowl run are hard to ignore.

In 2021, the Rams improved their roster mid-season by trading for outside linebacker Von Miller and signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. This year, they chose not to pursue any new pass rushers, but an unexpected opportunity arose when veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks was waived by the New Orleans Saints, making him a free agent.

Cooks, who played a pivotal role in the Rams’ Super Bowl LIII journey, garnered the interest of Rams fans. Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane also took notice, looking for a chance to bring in a player that could fit seamlessly into his team.

Beane has had an ongoing rivalry with Rams GM Les Snead, often making headlines together under contentious circumstances. After the Rams overpaid Von Miller, Beane has continued to target former Rams players, having already signed Miller, Leonard Floyd, and Michael Hoecht.

Hoecht’s departure was bittersweet, as he prepared to serve a six-game suspension to start the 2025 season. Now, the Bills are in a position to consider signing Cooks, a player known for his speed and deep-ball threats.

Cooks played a crucial role in head coach Sean McVay’s offense back in 2018. However, injuries and concussions have impacted his performance over the years, with his last 1,000-yard season occurring in 2021.

With young stars like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams performing well, the Rams may only need a rotational receiver to keep defenses guessing. Perhaps Tutu Atwell could fill that role, continuing the legacy of the deep-threat position vacated by Cooks.

Although some fans might find disappointment in the Rams’ lack of recent additions, history suggests that Snead often finds success with alternative options.