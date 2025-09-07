Rams Eye Key Trades Before NFL Season Opener Against Texans

Inglewood, California – The Los Angeles Rams are evaluating potential trades as they prepare for their 2025 NFL season opener against the Houston Texans. The Rams, known for making impactful midseason trades, are considering several options to enhance their roster.

Historically, the Rams’ success in recent NFC Championship Games has been tied to strategic trades. Notably, linebacker Von Miller was acquired from the Denver Broncos in 2021, which significantly contributed to the Rams’ Super Bowl victory that year. Miller returned to form and was instrumental in key moments, including two sacks in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Miller’s current contract situation in Washington, he could become available if the team struggles this season. Although he may not be the same dominant player he once was, the Rams could benefit from his experience, as he would face a less demanding role.

Another potential target is Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who has struggled with injuries over the past two years. On the final year of his contract, Phillips could be on the market as Miami lacks the financial resources to extend his deal. If acquired, Phillips could serve a versatile role within the Rams’ lineup.

Also being considered is linebacker Oren Burks, who has recently showcased his talents after stepping in for the injured Nakobe Dean during the previous season. He arrives at the Rams with a favorable contract situation that would allow for an affordable addition to their defense.

As the Rams head to their Week 1 matchup against the Texans, much hinges on the performance of their star quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who is recovering from a back injury. Head Coach Sean McVay‘s system thrives on Stafford’s ability to execute deep passes and maintain offensive fluidity.

Stafford’s health remains a crucial factor, as concerns linger about the impact of his previous injury on his performance this season. Having missed practice early in training camp, he is slated to start against Houston, which boasts a formidable defense.

Additionally, the Rams have added significant receiving talent this offseason, including Davante Adams and rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson, to support Stafford in the passing game. This depth is essential as the Rams look to build on their offensive success while ensuring the health and safety of their quarterback.

The Rams aim to capitalize on their youthful roster to match their earlier Super Bowl contender seasons. As they face off against the Texans, this game could provide an early indication of their capabilities in the 2025 season.