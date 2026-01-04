Sports
Rams Gear Up for Showdown Against Falcons in Monday Night Football
LOS ANGELES, California — The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Atlanta Falcons this Monday, December 29, 2025, in a crucial matchup as they chase the top position in their division.
The Rams have already secured a playoff berth, joining the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, who have also clinched spots. The upcoming game offers the Rams a chance to challenge the Seahawks for the No. 1 position. Despite the slim odds, the team remains hopeful.
The Falcons, who recently defeated the Arizona Cardinals, have a record of 6-9, leaving their playoff aspirations dashed. Nevertheless, they aim to end their season on a high note with a victory over the Rams.
The Monday Night Football game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 PM ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN. Viewers can also access the game through various streaming services, including DirecTV, ESPN Unlimited, and NFL+.
ESPN’s streaming service now offers a variety of features, including live events and shows, for a monthly fee. The new ESPN Unlimited plan includes bundle access to Disney+ and Hulu at no extra cost.
Fans interested in watching the game can choose from several packages. DirecTV currently features deals on its services, including a trial period that allows viewers to test the platform at no charge for a limited time.
Whether through traditional cable or streaming platforms, fans are gearing up to tune in to this exciting matchup as the Rams and Falcons clash on the field.
