Rams Gear Up for Showdown Against Falcons in Monday Night Football

LOS ANGELES, California — The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Atlanta Falcons this Monday, December 29, 2025, in a crucial matchup as they chase the top position in their division.

The Rams have already secured a playoff berth, joining the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, who have also clinched spots. The upcoming game offers the Rams a chance to challenge the Seahawks for the No. 1 position. Despite the slim odds, the team remains hopeful.

The Falcons, who recently defeated the Arizona Cardinals, have a record of 6-9, leaving their playoff aspirations dashed. Nevertheless, they aim to end their season on a high note with a victory over the Rams.

The Monday Night Football game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 PM ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN. Viewers can also access the game through various streaming services, including DirecTV, ESPN Unlimited, and NFL+.

Whether through traditional cable or streaming platforms, fans are gearing up to tune in to this exciting matchup as the Rams and Falcons clash on the field.