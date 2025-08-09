Rams Set for Preseason Showdown Amid Key Roster Battles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for their preseason opener on Saturday at SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys, but many top players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams, will not participate. Instead, the focus will be on the competition among backups, particularly at the running back position.

Blake Corum and rookie Jarquez Hunter are both expected to take the field as they vie for the number two running back spot behind Kyren Williams. This is notable since Rams head coach Sean McVay opted to sit Corum during all three preseason games last year, indicating that he may not have had full confidence in him as a crucial player at that time.

Corum, a third-round pick, received just 58 carries during the last regular season, with limited opportunities to truly showcase his skills. McVay is changing his strategy this year, allowing both running backs to compete directly in the preseason. “I’m looking forward to watching Blake, watching Jarquez Hunter and Ronnie (Rivers),” McVay said Thursday. “This will be a good chance for us to evaluate them in a more competitive setting.”

Corum and Hunter present different styles on the field, with Corum more closely resembling Williams in his playing style, while Hunter is recognized for his breakaway speed. McVay indicated an open competition for the RB2 position, emphasizing the importance of physical running and effective pass protection. “I want to see those guys level their pads and play well without the football,” he remarked.

As preseason approaches, the Rams aim to keep their running backs fresh throughout the regular season by utilizing all available players at different times. However, it remains uncertain who will earn more carries behind Williams.

The Rams’ roster battles extend beyond running backs. Other key matchups worth watching include players vying for spots on the offensive line and outside linebacker positions. D.J. Humphries is anticipated to back up Alaric Jackson at left tackle, but the right tackle spot remains more ambiguous, with various players competing for that role.

In addition to the offensive line battles, McVay has expressed excitement about the outside linebackers, where competition remains fierce after starters Jared Verse and Byron Young. Players like Keir Thomas, Nick Hampton, Josaiah Stewart, and Brennan Jackson are all looking to secure their spots on the roster.

At the special teams front, the punt return competition between Xavier Smith and Britain Covey will also be closely observed during the game. McVay noted he is excited to see both players perform across multiple roles, which could influence their standing within the team.

As the Rams begin their preseason, much is at stake for these backup players. The performances on Saturday could help clarify the depth chart and set the tone for the upcoming regular season.