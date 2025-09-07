Rand Paul Remains Noncommittal on 2028 Presidential Run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., sparked interest regarding a potential run for the presidency in 2028 during a recent interview. Paul, who previously ran for president in 2016, said he is not ready to make a decision yet.

When asked by Spectrum News on Thursday about a 2028 bid, Paul stated, “I think the Republican Party needs to have a voice that’s for trade.” He expressed concerns that the party is losing this perspective. The senator emphasized the importance of international trade for the country’s wealth.

Paul has been known to diverge from President Donald Trump, particularly on issues surrounding tariffs. He believes, “We want low tariffs. We want more trade,” contrasting with Trump’s trade policies during his presidency.

The senator from Bowling Green indicated he may want to contribute to national discourse without making a formal commitment. “So we’ll see over time what happens. No final decision will be made for quite some time,” he noted.

During an event in Shepherdsville, he described it as “too early to tell” regarding his future plans but did not rule out another presidential campaign. Nearly a decade has passed since his last run, and despite a complex relationship with the former president, he acknowledged his support for Trump’s tax cuts while maintaining his principles.

Paul mentioned, “I can’t in good conscience give up every principle that I stand for,” emphasizing the need to avoid increasing national debt.

For now, constituents in Kentucky will continue to watch Paul’s next steps as speculation about his presidential aspirations unfolds.