Randall Park Leads Cast in Dark Comedy ‘Better Life’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Writer-director J. Liu has announced her cast for the debut feature film, ‘Better Life,’ a dark comedy that combines elements of satire and science fiction. The film stars Randall Park, Ming-Na Wen, Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Anirudh Pisharody, and Yao.

‘Better Life’ is based on Liu’s proof-of-concept short film that gained traction at multiple Oscar-qualifying festivals. The story centers around an aging father who sees a groundbreaking medical procedure as his last chance to attain the American Dream through his unemployed adult daughter. The film highlights themes of ambition, family, and identity within an AAPI context.

Liu drew from her personal experiences with her immigrant father while crafting the screenplay. She collaborated with mentor J. Park, whom she met through the Alliance of Women Directors. Producing the film are Annie Huang and Samantha Gao, the latter who is also the line producer. Production is set to commence in September, with the project benefiting from the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program.

Liu has received accolades at renowned film festivals, including Cinequest and San Francisco Independent Film Festival. Her previous work includes ‘Ming & the Banana,’ which reached the second round of Sundance‘s Development Track. She is currently seeking representation.

Park, represented by Artists First and UTA, and Wen, represented by Innovative Artists and Link Entertainment, highlight a talented cast eager to bring this unique story to life.