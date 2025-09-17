Randi Weingarten Discusses Threats Against Education In New Book

Brooklyn, NY — Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), presented her new book, Why Fascists Fear Teachers, in a conversation with Brad Lander at Congregation Beth Elohim on September 16, 2025. Weingarten’s book critiques the rising threats to public education and democracy amid what she describes as a dangerous political climate.

Weingarten argues that far-right forces in the U.S. are attacking public schools by slashing funding, banning books, and restricting educators from teaching honest history. She draws parallels between today’s education policies and those of historical fascist regimes that sought to undermine democracy.

“Democracies die more often through the ballot box than at gunpoint,” writes Weingarten, emphasizing the importance of critical thinking in education to combat authoritarianism. Her book compiles cautionary examples from history and narratives from teachers who are confronting these threats on the ground.

She points out that education remains an essential part of a functioning democracy as it cultivates informed citizens. “Authoritarian regimes fear an educated populace because critical thinkers are less likely to submit to manipulation,” Weingarten said, highlighting that robust critical thinking skills help maintain democratic values.

Weingarten’s concerns echo those of many historians and democracy experts who contend that an educated public is crucial for preserving democratic norms. “Higher levels of education correlate with stronger democracies,” she cites, drawing attention to how educated voters are less likely to support autocratic candidates.

The AFT has taken an active stance against censorship and the defunding of public education. Weingarten shared that her organization has initiated numerous book giveaways, distributing millions of free books to children and families across states, promoting literacy and access to critical information.

Weingarten’s calls for collective action resonate in current discussions surrounding public education. “We cannot stand by while our education system is dismantled,” she warned, stressing the responsibility of parents, educators, and communities to protect the values of democracy through education.

The event, reflecting both educational advocacy and civic engagement, underscored the urgent need to invest in public education for the future of democracy, as articulated in Weingarten’s pressing narrative against authoritarianism.