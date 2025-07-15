Randy Arozarena Thrives with Mariners After Rays Trade

SEATTLE – Almost a year after the Seattle Mariners traded for outfielder Randy Arozarena, he is making a significant impact on the team. Since arriving from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 25, Arozarena has excelled, smashing six home runs in just seven games during the last homestand, hitting .346 with a 1.038 slugging percentage.

Arozarena currently ranks sixth in the American League with a .006 OPS since June 7 and has 14 home runs in total this season. “I feel good,” Arozarena said before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “I think the confidence has always been there. I feel good being able to help the team and produce on the field.”

After starting the season poorly with a .211 average and .727 OPS in April, the 30-year-old has steadily improved. He recorded his best month in June, raising his average to .294 with an .854 OPS. Arozarena has demonstrated the ability to hit home runs to all fields, showcasing two blasts each to center, right, and left.

“It’s big,” said Mariners head coach Dan Wilson about Arozarena’s ability to hit the ball anywhere. “It proves to him that he can wait to drive it out of any part of the ballpark.” His recent accomplishments include a powerful home run that secured a 1-0 win against the Pirates.

Arozarena was initially traded after a rough stretch with the Rays where he posted a .158 batting average and .568 OPS over his first 56 games this season. He expressed gratitude for the support he received from fans in Tampa, where he became a beloved player. The Rays even established a “Randy Land” seating section in left field in his honor.

“It was a little sad when I got the news,” Arozarena recalled about his trade. “I spent four seasons there. They really cared for me.” Since switching teams, he has embraced his new role in Seattle and is eager to earn similar affection from Mariners fans.

His interactions with fans, such as throwing balls into the stands and engaging with them during games, have already started to build that connection. “It’s been great,” Arozarena said about his relationship with the Mariners supporters. “I feel like they’re always out there cheering for me.”