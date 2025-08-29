Randy Moffitt, Giants Reliever and Billie Jean King’s Brother, Dies at 76

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Randy Moffitt, a Major League Baseball reliever and brother of tennis legend Billie Jean King, died Thursday at the age of 76 after battling an extended illness.

Moffitt passed away in Long Beach, California, as confirmed by a family representative. He was known for his tenacity on the mound during his 12 seasons in the majors.

Drafted in the first round of the 1970 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants, Moffitt made his debut with the team in 1972. Over his 10 years with the Giants, he appeared in 459 games, boasting a 3.68 ERA and 397 strikeouts.

In addition to his time with the Giants, Moffitt played for the Houston Astros in 1982 and the Toronto Blue Jays in 1983. His career totals include 43 wins, 52 losses, and 96 saves, making him one of the most recognized relief pitchers of his time.

Moffitt was inducted into the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame in 2008 and honored in the Long Beach State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1986. During his career, he consistently saved at least 10 games a season from 1973 to 1978.

He is survived by his daughters, Miranda Harrah and Alysha Gosse, along with four grandchildren and his sister, Billie Jean King, who is a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.