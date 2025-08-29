News
Randy Moffitt, Giants Reliever and Billie Jean King’s Brother, Dies at 76
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Randy Moffitt, a Major League Baseball reliever and brother of tennis legend Billie Jean King, died Thursday at the age of 76 after battling an extended illness.
Moffitt passed away in Long Beach, California, as confirmed by a family representative. He was known for his tenacity on the mound during his 12 seasons in the majors.
Drafted in the first round of the 1970 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants, Moffitt made his debut with the team in 1972. Over his 10 years with the Giants, he appeared in 459 games, boasting a 3.68 ERA and 397 strikeouts.
In addition to his time with the Giants, Moffitt played for the Houston Astros in 1982 and the Toronto Blue Jays in 1983. His career totals include 43 wins, 52 losses, and 96 saves, making him one of the most recognized relief pitchers of his time.
Moffitt was inducted into the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame in 2008 and honored in the Long Beach State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 1986. During his career, he consistently saved at least 10 games a season from 1973 to 1978.
He is survived by his daughters, Miranda Harrah and Alysha Gosse, along with four grandchildren and his sister, Billie Jean King, who is a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Recent Posts
- Darlington Raceway Hosts NASCAR Playoff Opener This Weekend
- NYT Mini Crossword Expands with New Clues and Larger Grid
- RB Leipzig Unveils State-of-the-Art Bench Ahead of Home Opener
- Tulane Names Jake Retzlaff Starting QB for Season Opener Against Northwestern
- Baker Benji’s Takes Center Stage at Ohio Renaissance Festival
- Bill Burr Announces Plans to Attend Iron Bowl in Auburn this November
- Pat McAfee and Ryan Day’s Feud Takes Unexpected Turn
- Hulu Users Prepare for Change as Disney+ Integration Approaches
- Sevilla Signs Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer from Atletico Madrid
- Purdue Opens Football Season Against Ball State in New Era
- High School Football Kicks Off in Michigan with 255 Games Scheduled
- Ruby Tandoh Explores Food Culture in Grub Street Diet
- Texas Faces Ohio State in Season Opener Showdown
- Atlético Madrid Set to Face Alavés in LaLiga Clash
- South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in College Football Season Opener
- Liverpool Meets Arsenal in Premier League Showdown
- Oyster Bay Withdraws from Mosque Expansion Agreement, Lawsuit Looms
- Exciting SEC Matchups Highlight College Football Opening Weekend
- Luis Enrique Faces No Punishment After Club World Cup Chaos
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing