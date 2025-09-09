Randy Moss to Appear on ManningCast After Cancer Treatment

CHICAGO — Randy Moss, the legendary Minnesota Vikings receiver, will make a special appearance on Monday’s ManningCast, marking his first public appearance since completing treatment for bile duct cancer. The show airs during the Vikings vs. Bears game at Soldier Field.

Moss recently returned to ESPN’s Sunday Countdown program, where he shared his journey through treatment and expressed excitement for his upcoming role on the alternative broadcast hosted by renowned quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. ‘It’s exciting to be back in the football world, especially with the start of the NFL season,’ Moss said.

This Monday is particularly significant as the Vikings will kick off their 2025 season against the Chicago Bears. The game features Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy making his NFL debut against Bears QB Caleb Williams, the top pick of the 2024 draft, creating an electric atmosphere for viewers.

Sam Pepper, executive producer of the ManningCast, emphasized the format’s ongoing appeal. ‘Having two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time discussing the game in real-time brings football to life for fans,’ he said. The dynamic analysis and in-depth discussions will enhance viewers’ experience as McCarthy and Williams take the field.

During his previous appearance on ManningCast in 2022, Moss focused on his history with the Patriots’ Tom Brady, but this time he plans on diving deep into his time with the Vikings. ‘There’s so much to share from my career that fans want to hear about,’ Moss commented.

ManningCast has gained a dedicated following and continues to innovate the game-watching experience. Fans are eager to see how Moss’s comeback story unfolds, alongside the exciting narratives of McCarthy and Williams.

The game kicks off at 8:15 PM ET, and viewers anticipate an engaging night filled with nostalgia, excitement, and high-stakes football.