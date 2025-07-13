Randy Moss Predicts Justin Jefferson’s Potential NFL Greatness

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss believes that current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is on track to become one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. In an interview with TMZ Sports on Saturday, Moss stated, “I think Justin Jefferson is on pace to be arguably the greatest ever, and definitely the greatest Viking to ever do it.”

Jefferson, who was drafted 22nd overall by the Vikings in 2020, has made an impressive start to his career, accumulating 495 receptions for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns in his first five seasons. His achievements include reaching at least 1,000 receiving yards each year, despite missing seven games due to injury in 2023. He earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection and a second First Team All-Pro nod in 2024, recording 103 catches for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Moss, regarded as one of the greatest Vikings of all time, noted that while Jefferson excels in yardage, he still falls short in touchdown receptions compared to Moss’s early career. Moss scored 60 touchdowns in his first five seasons, significantly outpacing Jefferson’s total. “At our position, it’s not about the yards,” Moss said, emphasizing the importance of scoring touchdowns to achieve legendary status. “If you want to be legendary… you gotta find a way to get in that end zone.”

Jefferson’s accomplishments place him ahead of both Moss and Jerry Rice in terms of receiving yards and receptions during their first five NFL seasons. However, he trails behind in touchdowns, a key metric for legacy in the sport. Moss remarked, “For him to go down as the greatest Viking and arguably the greatest wide receiver to ever do it, I think I need to see more of Justin getting in that box.”