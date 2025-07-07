Sports
Randy Moss Returns to ESPN After Cancer Treatment
BRISTOL, Conn. — Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss will return to his full-time role on ESPN‘s Sunday NFL Countdown after taking time off due to a cancer diagnosis last season. Moss, 48, confirmed he is ready to rejoin the show ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Last year, Moss revealed a cancerous tumor was discovered outside his bile duct, between his pancreas and liver. He announced in December that he underwent successful surgery and completed chemotherapy and radiation.
Due to his focus on recovery, Moss was unable to appear on Sunday NFL Countdown for several months. However, he made a brief return on Super Bowl Sunday, which ESPN described as an emotional lift for both the network and the football community.
“Knowing he will resume his full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of the offseason,” ESPN stated.
Moss began his tenure with ESPN in 2016. He is regarded as one of the greatest receivers in NFL history, with honors including six Pro Bowl selections and five NFL receiving touchdowns titles. During his storied career, he played for teams including the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers.
Moss expressed excitement about his return, looking forward to rejoining his colleagues and fans as the new season approaches.
Recent Posts
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News
- Wimbledon 2025: Star Matches in Round of 16 Set to Thrill Fans
- Senate Passes Controversial Tax Reform Bill Amidst Heated Debate
- Adria Arjona Shines as Bix in ‘Andor’ Season 2
- Samsonova Favored Against Bouzas Maneiro in Wimbledon Fourth Round
- Marathon Digital Reports Shifts in Institutional Allocations Amid Market Volatility
- Mebane Residents Warned of Possible Dam Failure Amid Heavy Rains
- Buffalo Sabres File for Arbitration with Defenseman Bowen Byram