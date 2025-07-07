Randy Moss Returns to ESPN After Cancer Treatment

BRISTOL, Conn. — Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss will return to his full-time role on ESPN‘s Sunday NFL Countdown after taking time off due to a cancer diagnosis last season. Moss, 48, confirmed he is ready to rejoin the show ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Last year, Moss revealed a cancerous tumor was discovered outside his bile duct, between his pancreas and liver. He announced in December that he underwent successful surgery and completed chemotherapy and radiation.

Due to his focus on recovery, Moss was unable to appear on Sunday NFL Countdown for several months. However, he made a brief return on Super Bowl Sunday, which ESPN described as an emotional lift for both the network and the football community.

“Knowing he will resume his full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of the offseason,” ESPN stated.

Moss began his tenure with ESPN in 2016. He is regarded as one of the greatest receivers in NFL history, with honors including six Pro Bowl selections and five NFL receiving touchdowns titles. During his storied career, he played for teams including the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers.

Moss expressed excitement about his return, looking forward to rejoining his colleagues and fans as the new season approaches.