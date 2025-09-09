Randy Moss Rings Bell After Cancer Treatment, Returns to ESPN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss celebrated the end of his cancer treatment by ringing a bell at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute on September 8. Moss, 48, completed treatment for stage 2 bile duct cancer, a milestone he shared in a video surrounded by medical staff.

“I want to thank everybody here at this hospital for welcoming me to be a part of their family,” Moss said in the video. He expressed gratitude toward the medical team and noted the emotional significance of the moment, saying, “God bless you all.” The video showcased his joyful ringing of the bell as an announcement of his remission.

On Sunday, September 7, Moss made his return to ESPN‘s ‘Sunday NFL Countdown,’ where his co-analysts celebrated the occasion. Co-host Mike Greenberg called it a moment that fans had been eagerly waiting to witness. “There will be no better news than this as we kick off the NFL season,” said Greenberg.

Moss had previously taken a leave from ESPN in December 2024 to focus on his health after announcing his diagnosis. During his treatment journey, he underwent surgery and chemotherapy, including a complex procedure to remove parts of several organs.

Reflecting on his return, Moss smiled widely, saying, “All my treatment is over, now I’m back with the family, man.” He emphasized his desire to get back to work, while acknowledging his doctors for their support.

In a poignant moment, Moss pointed out his health struggles during an Instagram Live session, encouraging others to prioritize regular screenings, especially among Black men. “I didn’t think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was,” he said.

The announcement of his recovery has been met with enthusiasm from fans and colleagues alike, with ESPN releasing a statement expressing their support throughout his journey. Moss’s emotional return signals not only a personal triumph but also a heartfelt restoration to the football community.