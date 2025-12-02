Sports
Randy Moss’s 1998 Thanksgiving Game Still Resonates with NFL Fans
ARLINGTON, Texas — On November 26, 1998, rookie wide receiver Randy Moss delivered a performance for the ages during the Thanksgiving Day game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings, boasting a 10-1 record, faced the Cowboys with high hopes, unaware of the impact Moss would make.
Drafted 13 spots after the Cowboys selected another player, Moss was eager to prove his worth. His first touchdown occurred on a flea flicker during the opening drive, showcasing his incredible speed and agility. Moss continued to dominate with two additional touchdowns, both showcasing his ability to break tackles and sprint towards the end zone.
The game was a spectacle, with veteran commentators Pat Summerall and John Madden capturing the excitement. The vibrant atmosphere at Texas Stadium, highlighted by unique lighting, showcased the players’ talents beautifully. Moss finished the game with three catches for 163 yards, creating a lasting impression on the Dallas crowd, many of whom wished their team had drafted him.
Today, current Cowboys receiver George Pickens carries similar expectations as fans wonder if he can replicate Moss’s remarkable performance. With both players boasting impressive skill sets, the anticipation builds for Pickens to create a new Thanksgiving memory.
Moss’s unforgettable game not only solidified his place in NFL history but also serves as a benchmark for aspiring wide receivers across the league. His electrifying style continues to inspire the next generation of football talent.
