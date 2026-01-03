Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale

STAMFORD, Connecticut — Randy Orton made a surprise return to WWE programming on the January 2, 2026 episode of SmackDown, attacking The Miz with his signature RKO during the show’s opening segment.

This marks Orton’s first appearance since October 2025, as he steps back into the ring amid growing anticipation from fans for his potential final run in the WWE. Orton, widely known as ‘The Viper,’ has faced challenges in recent years, often taking a secondary role within the promotion. Despite expressing his love for the business, insiders say he deserves a more prominent position.

During his podcast, wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff shared his view that Orton should demand a notable send-off tour from WWE management. “For me, the one retirement tour that I want to see is Randy Orton. He is such an unbelievable performer that I’d like to see him get the sendoff that he deserves,” Bischoff stated.

Triple H, who is now leading WWE’s creative direction, has maintained a positive relationship with Orton. As he revamps the WWE product and responds to fan feedback, many hope 2026 could bring a resurgence for Orton.

In his return segment, Orton interrupted The Miz, who was airing grievances about his 2025 performance. After the Miz proposed a tag team called ‘MizKO,’ Orton countered with a swift RKO, much to the delight of fans, before delivering another one to close out the segment.

Later in the show, Orton confronted Cody Rhodes, warning him that he was coming for the WWE Championship after Rhodes defends it against Drew McIntyre next week.

With the Royal Rumble on the horizon, fans are eager to see what the future holds for Orton in the coming weeks.