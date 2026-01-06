Rangers’ Adam Fox Cut From USA Olympic Roster Ahead of Winter Classic

MIAMI — Adam Fox, defenseman for the New York Rangers, was informed Wednesday that he did not make the United States roster for the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina 2026. Fox received the news from U.S. general manager Bill Guerin, mere days before the team’s official announcement on Friday morning.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing,” Fox said. “I thought I played as well as I think I could have. That decision comes out of your hands at a certain point. It is what it is. You just have to move on.” Fox participated in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season but had no points and a minus-2 rating during the tournament. He was on the ice for Canada’s overtime goal in the championship match.

This season, Fox has excelled, recording 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) in 28 games despite missing 14 games due to an upper-body injury. He made a strong return with a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

The Rangers are set to face the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. “I don’t think you have any expectation to make the Olympic team, but I obviously thought my play this year was worthy of it,” Fox said. He remains focused on helping the Rangers win games.

Coach Mike Sullivan, who also leads the U.S. Olympic team, stated that selections for the roster are based on many factors and that difficult decisions have to be made regarding player capabilities. Fox’s absence from the Olympic squad has raised eyebrows within the NHL, as many consider him a premier American defenseman.

Guerin has stated he will not comment on individual player decisions, but speculations suggest Fox’s performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off may have influenced the choice. However, Fox’s contributions in the NHL this season make his exclusion puzzling to fans and analysts alike.

Fox’s upcoming game will be pivotal for the Rangers, who are currently grappling with injuries to key players. With increasing pressure to perform, Fox’s presence may be crucial as the team aims for a successful Winter Classic.

Fox concluded, “The decision is the decision and I guess that’s how it goes.”