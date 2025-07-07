Rangers Defeat Padres 7-4, Key Hitters Shine in Victory

SAN DIEGO, California — The Texas Rangers defeated the San Diego Padres 7-4 on Saturday night at Petco Park, evening the three-game series. The Rangers’ victory showcased impressive performances from several players, including Kyle Higashioka, who hit two home runs and drove in five runs.

The game began with a bang when Rangers’ Mitch Garver hit a solo home run off Padres pitcher Stephen Kolek, putting Texas ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning. The Padres countered in the second with Jake Cronenworth‘s home run, giving them a brief 2-1 lead.

Higashioka’s powerful bat reasserted the Rangers’ dominance in the third inning with a two-run homer that shifted the lead back in Texas’ favor at 3-2. Over the next few innings, the Rangers continued to press their advantage, capitalizing on a defensive lapse by the Padres in the seventh, where San Diego failed to convert bases-loaded situations into runs.

Despite leaving ten runners on base and struggling with runners in scoring position, the Padres managed to keep the pressure on in the ninth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, they brought in Xander Bogaerts, who was unable to drive in a run, sealing the fate of the game. Rangers’ reliever Chris Stratton successfully ended the game with a force out.

Padres’ star Manny Machado recorded one hit, making him just two hits shy of reaching the 2,000-hit milestone in his career. The Padres will look to secure a series win in the rubber match on Sunday night against the Rangers.