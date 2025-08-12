Rangers Face Diamondbacks in Key Matchup at Globe Life Field

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Globe Life Field, with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers have made the Rangers -166 moneyline favorites, while the Diamondbacks are listed as +139 underdogs.

The Rangers are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive as they sit 2.5 games out of a wild card spot in the American League. Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi boasts an impressive 0.47 ERA since July 1 and will aim to dominate the mound against an Arizona team that has struggled since trading some key players at the trade deadline.

On the other side, the Diamondbacks, currently in fourth place in the competitive National League West with a 56-61 record, have had a better showing lately, winning three consecutive games. They will send Ryne Nelson to the mound, who has a solid 3.20 ERA this season.

“Nathan has been lights out for us this season,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy stated. “We need him to stay sharp and take control of the game.”

While Texas has an overall record of 66-61, they are eager to avoid slipping below .500 after a tough series against the New York Yankees last week. They are currently 36-24 at home this season.

The Diamondbacks have been dealing with injuries to key players, including losing ace Corbin Burnes for the year. They have been leaning on All-Stars Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte to carry the offensive load but traded away other pivotal players, complicating their playoff bid.

Their odds for the playoffs remain grim, sitting at just below 8%. The team is facing a challenging schedule, including more matchups against strong teams like the Giants, Padres, and Dodgers.

With both teams needing a win for different reasons, Monday night is set to be an exciting matchup at Globe Life Field.