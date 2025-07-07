Rangers Face Padres in Key Sunday Night Baseball Matchup

San Diego, CA — The Texas Rangers (44-45) will clash with the San Diego Padres (47-41) at Petco Park tonight at 9:10 p.m. ET. This matchup is crucial as both teams are fighting for better standings leading into the All-Star break. The Rangers are hoping for a series win after taking Saturday’s game 7-4, while the Padres won the series opener in thrilling fashion with a walk-off single.

Jack Leiter, who has a 4.29 ERA, is set to start for the Rangers. Despite struggling with control earlier this season, he showed promise in his last outing, holding the Mariners to just one run over six innings. The Rangers have their work cut out for them, having lost Leiter’s last five starts in June. Meanwhile, the Padres are likely to use a bullpen strategy and call on Kyle Hart, who has a rough 6.66 ERA.

The oddsmakers have placed the Padres as -135 favorites, indicating that a bet of $135 would yield a profit of $100 if they win. Conversely, the Rangers are positioned as +115 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5 runs, reflecting both teams’ struggles with consistent offense.

Manny Machado, a standout slugger for the Padres, is noteworthy as he has consistently performed well against right-handed pitching, batting .292 with 14 home runs this season. Conversely, Texas has struggled against left-handed pitchers, ranking 29th in wOBA. This dynamic may pose a challenge for the Rangers’ lineup tonight.

With the stakes high, many bettors are keen to see if the Rangers can capitalize on Leiter’s improved performances. Sports analysts predict a close game, with projected scores indicating the potential for a tightly contested battle. The latest projections suggest a narrow edge for Texas, who could see the victory as an opportunity to climb back to the .500 mark.

As anticipation builds for this nationally televised event, the excitement surrounding both the matchup and individual player performances will keep fans engaged late into the night.