Rangers Face Tough Decision on No. 12 Pick Before Draft

NEW YORK, NY — As the NHL draft approaches on June 26, the New York Rangers must decide whether to hold onto the No. 12 pick or trade it. This decision stems from their January trade for J.T. Miller, where they traded their 2025 first-round pick to the Vancouver Canucks, who passed it to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Rangers’ acquisition of Miller missed the playoffs, boosting their pick to No. 12. Rangers President Chris Drury now faces a deadline, 48 hours before the draft, to decide if he will retain this pick or send their unprotected 2026 first-round pick to the Penguins. This decision will be clarified by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The debate on keeping the No. 12 pick centers on the Rangers’ current prospect pool, which is considered average. According to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, the Rangers ranked low in overall talent. Nonetheless, a No. 12 selection could instantly elevate any chosen player to one of the team’s top three prospects.

Historically, the No. 12 pick has yielded solid NHL players, including Martin Nečas (2017) and Cole Sillinger (2021). There’s potential that if the Rangers make a wise choice, they could land an impactful contributor or a foundational piece.

However, moving the 2026 first-round pick could be a significant risk. Without this pick, Drury would only have later rounds to work with, clouding the team’s future. The Rangers’ roster, featuring older stars like Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad, faces pressure to perform well immediately, adding to the urgency of acquiring young talent.

If the Rangers improve and reach the playoffs, their 2026 first-round pick would likely be less valuable, trading a chance at the No. 12 this year for a later pick next year. Experts suggest the upcoming draft will be stronger than the following year, making this decision even trickier.

The No. 12 pick may also serve as a valuable asset for trades in the future. Without many weak teams in the East, the Rangers could fall into a challenging position, potentially leading to a lottery draft again. A worse-case scenario could involve the Penguins taking a top prospect if they own the Rangers’ 2026 pick.

With various factors at play, it’s uncertain how New York will proceed before the draft. Drury’s decision will significantly impact the team’s future direction as they prepare for the upcoming seasons.