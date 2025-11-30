Sports
Rangers Fly Past Bruins in 6-2 Thanksgiving Victory
BOSTON — The New York Rangers defeated the Boston Bruins 6-2 in the 2025 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown at TD Garden on Friday, marking their third consecutive victory.
Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals, while Artemi Panarin added one goal and three assists to lead the Rangers. “He has the ability, game-breaking ability with his playmaking, and once again it was on display tonight,” said New York coach Mike Sullivan.
The Rangers now hold a record of 13-11-2, while the Bruins dropped to 14-12-0, playing without key forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha due to injuries. Bruins coach Marco Sturm noted, “Of course, it’s hard (playing without top players) but it’s also an opportunity for guys to step up.”
The scoring opened early when Panarin found the net 3:28 into the first period. His goal was created by a turnover at the offensive blue line, leading to a quick 2-on-1 opportunity. Just minutes later, Carson Soucy extended the lead, scoring off a one-timer to make it 2-0 at 12:02.
Later in the second period, after a double minor awarded to Boston for high-sticking, Zibanejad scored back-to-back goals within 45 seconds, putting the Rangers ahead 4-0. “We were focused and ready right from the start, and it paid off,” Zibanejad said.
The Bruins found the net in the third period, with Casey Mittelstadt and Morgan Geekie scoring to narrow the gap to 4-2. However, New York sealed the victory with empty-net goals from Alexis Lafrenière and Vladislav Gavrikov. Lafrenière’s goal came at 16:36, followed by Gavrikov’s at 17:02.
Sullivan commented on the team’s effort, stating, “It’s not perfect, but our intentions are in the right spot. We’re trying to continue to build our team game, which is essential to winning in this league.” The Rangers’ performance showcased their potential, especially benefiting from a weakened Bruin squad.
