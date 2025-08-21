Rangers Gearing Up for Crucial Wild Card Battle Against Royals

Kansas City, MO — The Texas Rangers are fighting for their playoff lives as they take on the Kansas City Royals this week. Both teams are vying for a spot in the American League Wild Card race, and the Rangers, with a record of 62-64, are 5.5 games behind the Royals (63-61) as they head into this series.

Despite a strong July that rekindled hopes for the playoffs, the Rangers have recently stumbled, losing eight of their last ten games. Their current offensive struggles, combined with injuries to key players, have left the team in a precarious position.

The Rangers’ lineup is missing Adolis García, their leading RBI man, who is out with an ankle injury. Jake Burger, who has been hitting well since his return from injury, is also in doubt due to wrist discomfort. Their offensive woes are evident, as they rank near the bottom in team batting average, hitting just .232.

Pitching remains a strong suit for the Rangers, with Jack Leiter boasting a 2.95 ERA over his last eight starts. He’s been effective in limiting opposing hitters, allowing only a .200 average against his fastball. Following another strong performer, Jacob deGrom, who has a league-best ERA of 2.76, the Rangers face tough decisions regarding their rotation due to recent fatigue issues with deGrom.

The Royals, meanwhile, have had success during their homestand but will face tougher competition this week. As they look to bolster their playoff chances, the matchup against the Rangers showcases two teams hoping to end their respective slumps. Both clubs understand that winning this series could significantly impact their postseason aspirations.

Game details include the first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. CT at Kauffman Stadium, with local broadcast coverage provided by the Rangers Sports Network and the Royals Radio Network.